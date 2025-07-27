Noida Road Accident: Five-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured After Speeding BMW Crashes Into Activa Scooter (Watch Video)

A five-year-old girl died and two others were injured after a speeding BMW crashed into a Honda Activa scooter near a hospital in Sector 30, Noida, in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:20 am when Gul Mohammad, a resident of Sector 45, was returning from Child PGI Hospital along with his relative Raja and five-year-old Ayat. The three were on a scooter when a Haryana-registered BMW, allegedly driven by a student, rammed into them from behind in front of Gate Number 3 of the hospital. The impact of the crash was so severe that Aayat died on the spot. Both men suffered serious injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the accident.Yash Sharma, a resident of Sector 37, was allegedly driving the BMW, with Abhishek Rawat, a restaurant owner from Sector 70, in the passenger seat. Both are students, police added. The car has been seized and an investigation is underway.Visuals from the Sector 20 police station show extensive damage to the BMW and the mangled remains of the scooter has now gone viral on social media. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and analysing technical evidence to piece together how the crash unfolded. Police confirmed that Yash Sharma was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.A case has been registered at Sector 20 police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.