Northeast Express derailment: Tejashwi asks officials to reach accident site, ensure proper rescue and relief operations

New Delhi, Oct 12 After six coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav directed the officials of the state Health and Disaster departments to reach the site and ensure proper relief and rescue operations.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said: "Following the derailment of Delhi-Kamakhya Northeast Express, have spoken to disaster department, health department and Bhojpur and Buxar administration to reach the accident site at the warliest and provide relief and rescue operation and also ensure treatment for the injured."

"Bihar government is actively engaged in relief, rescue and treatment of the injured," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Reacting to the incident, Congress from its official X handle posted: "Distressing news of accident of Northeast Express in Bihar. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers."

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a post on X said: "Disturbed by the news of a tragic rail accident in Buxar, Bihar. I urge all Congress workers to assist the authorities in the relief efforts. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy and I wish the wounded passengers a speedy recovery."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office in a post on X said: "Chief Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment of Train Number 12506 in Raghunathpur and is in touch with the District authorities in Buxar and other agencies."

At least six coaches of the Assam's Kamakhya-bound Northeast Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway station on Wednesday night around 9.35 p.m.

More details are awaited.

