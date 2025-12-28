Northeast Frontier Railway hits key milestones in modernisation, safety and connectivity in 2025

Guwahati, Dec 28 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continued to maintain strong momentum in advancing rail infrastructure, safety measures and passenger services across the northeastern region in 2025, officials said on Sunday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that during 2025, 13 pairs of trains under the NFR zone were upgraded from conventional ICF coaches to modern LHB rakes, offering enhanced safety, improved ride comfort and higher operational efficiency.

Significant progress has also been achieved in railway electrification across the NFR jurisdiction. As of March 2025, a total of 3,724.57 route kilometres (RKM) had been electrified.

During the 2024–25 financial year, electrification works covering 1,141.38 RKM were completed. In the current 2025–26 financial year, electrification of 146.44 RKM has been completed up to October 7, taking the total electrified network under NFR to 3,871 RKM, Sharma said.

Division-wise electrification includes 788.55 RKM in Katihar division (Bihar), 713.87 RKM in Alipurduar division (West Bengal), and 782.72 RKM in Rangiya, 1,104.63 RKM in Lumding and 481.21 RKM in Tinsukia divisions, all in Assam.

These developments reflect steady progress towards sustainable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly rail operations in the northeastern region.

Sharma said safety remains a top priority for NFR, which operates across the northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

To enhance safety at level crossings, the zone has strengthened infrastructure through modern signalling and interlocked arrangements. At present, 624 interlocked level crossing gates are operational, along with 582 sliding boom installations to improve road visibility and protection.

Technology-driven initiatives such as the AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) have also been deployed across key elephant corridors to protect wildlife and prevent train accidents. These measures have helped protect more than 160 elephants in 2025 alone, reinforcing NFR’s commitment to passenger safety and environmental conservation.

NFR’s contribution to national development was recently highlighted during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore at Aizawl in Mizoram, where Prime Minister Modi dedicated the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line to the nation on September 13.

The Prime Minister described the project as historic, noting that connecting Aizawl to the national railway network would transform lives by improving access to education, healthcare and employment.

During the event, PM Modi also underscored the role of railways in India’s growth story and in strengthening regional connectivity under the Act East Policy.

Further improving passenger amenities, Haibargaon Railway Station became the first station in Assam to be inaugurated under the nationwide dedication of 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations by the Prime Minister, symbolising the government’s focus on modern, passenger-centric infrastructure.

In another significant achievement, the NFR’s Railway Protection Force recovered 174 lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, successfully returning 146 devices to their owners.

These achievements collectively underscore NFR’s sustained commitment to safety, modernisation, passenger satisfaction and regional development.

