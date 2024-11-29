Nostalgic reunion: 1984 IPS officers gather at Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh, Nov 29 The Chandigarh Golf Club was filled with the echoes of anecdotes and decades-old tales on Friday as IPS Officers of the 1984 batch gathered for their 40-year reunion lunch.

The former top cops soaked up the warm winter sun on the club's lawns, exchanging greetings and reminiscing about the past. The event seamlessly blended nostalgia with the creation of new memories.

The biggest surprise of the afternoon was a visit by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Governor even posted a message about the event on X, saying, “Today had the privilege of participating in the celebrations of the 40th Anniversary of IPS officers of 1984 batch at Golf Club, Chandigarh.”

Kataria also attached two group photos of the IPS officers with his post on X.

As he warmly interacted with each of the officers, the Governor also encouraged them to continue contributing to the nation in whichever capacity possible after retirement.

The 80-year-old Governor, who has served as Rajasthan Home Minister, could also be seen enjoying the company of some top police officers with whom he had worked while serving in government.

Many of the veteran IPS officers expressed gratitude towards the Governor for sparing time to give them a “happy surprise” and extended an advance invitation for their future get-together, said an IPS officer.

What an incredible journey it has been since we first walked through the gates of our academy 40 years ago, said one of the 30 veterans who has never missed a reunion of the batch.

Recalling the days of training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad, the top cops shared jokes and updated each other about their current passions.

“Some are enjoying golf and others are grooming future officers,” said one retired IPS officer.

This reunion is an event that all of us look forward to, as it is ideal for meeting our colleagues and their family members, said a retired IPS officer who had come with his wife and grandchildren.

