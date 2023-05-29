"Not brick and mortar but freedom of thought ...": Kapil Sibal on aspirations for New India

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Monday took a veiled dig at the BJP-led government over remarks of its leaders concerning the new Parliament building and said New India will be built not on the basis of "not brick and mortar but freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4 billion minds".

"PM: New Parliament building....basis for creation of a new India. Not brick and mortar but freedom of thought with the aspirational underpinnings of 1.4b minds. Where ideas flourish colours splash. Not: Saffron Fractious Intolerant Will make my new India!," Kapil Sibal, MP said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament House to the nation on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he installed the Sengol with Nandi at the top facing East-West direction in the new Parliament House. He also lit up the diya and offered flowers to the Sengol.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that there are few moments in every nation's history that are immortalized and said May 28, 2023, was such a day. "People of India have given themselves a gift for the Amrit Mahotsav", he said.

He said the new Parliament building was a symbol of aspirations of people for making India a developed country.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said earlier that the new Parliament building will be a symbol of Amrit Kaal, an era that will witness the new India taking its rightful place in the world.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

