Not getting privileges like proper food, medical check-up, have lost 28 kg weight: Satyendar Jain to court

Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday submitted before the trial court that he has not been getting privileges like proper food and medical check-up in Tihar Jail and has lost around 28 kg weight in custody.

Satyendar Jain's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra alleged that Enforcement Directorate is leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of this Court and undertaking given in this court.

"I am defamed every single minute by their act," he said.

Rahul Mehra also denied ED allegations of getting privileged treatment in Tihar Jail. He asked, "What privilege are they talking about?"

"I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? No prison rules are violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet," said Satyendar Jain.

However, appearing for ED, Advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is not a single leak from the Enforcement Directorate.

"We will see that guilty are brought to justice," the advocate said.

Advocate Zohaib submitted that they (Satyendar Jain and his advocates) were advised physiotherapy so he was taking it. Many officials of Tihar have been suspended so far. The LG has also initiated an inquiry. Transfers of some top officers also took place.

Zoheb Hossain further submitted that presuming a leak on our behalf is preposterous. There has been no leak and there will be no leak. The allegation of leaking information is already in the public domain.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra also submitted that they (agencies) have already put him on the gallows. "Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial," he said.

"I am surely not worse than that. All I seek is a fair and free trial. Please look at the kind of media reports that are running against him and that is in their interest," Mehra submitted to the Court.

Rahul Mehra also showed some screenshots of several prominent channels running reply copy content in this case. Mehra says the matter is already pending before this court but it's again leaked.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull was hearing arguments on Satyendar Jain contempt plea against ED over the alleged leakage of footage from inside his jail cell to the media. The court after hearing the arguments listed the matter for November 28, 2022, for detailed arguments.

Court noted that Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju is leading the matter for ED, who is not present for personal reasons.

It was also informed to the court that multiple agencies are investigating how Tihar Jail was compromised for benefiting Satyendar Jain. The footage was also given to the counsel of Satyendar Jain. The primary source of footage was Tihar Jail, said the ED.

On Saturday, Satyendar Jain moved special court with an application seeking contempt action against Enforcement Directorate. Jain's legal team alleged that ED has leaked the CCTV video despite the undertaking given in the court.

( With inputs from ANI )

