Nothing wrong with Metro project between K’taka-TN: DyCM Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 19 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that there was nothing wrong with the interstate Metro project that is coming up between Hosuru city in Tamil Nadu and Doddabommasandra locality in Bengaluru.

Answering a question that as the Tamil Nadu government always takes the opposite view to Karnataka's projects, then should Karnataka support the Stalin government in this project, Shivakumar stated that the demand has been there since long from Tamil Nadu in this regard. The people of both the states are living in Hosur city.

"People from there will come here (Bengaluru) for work and people from here will go there for jobs. We are not calling for tender. There is an attempt to check the feasibility of the project. There is 50 per cent participation of the central government in the Metro project. What’s wrong with it?" Shivakumar maintained.

"Can the rule be made prohibiting movement of buses between Maharashtra and Belagavi? Is there no rail connection between Kanyakumari and Kashmir?" Shivakumar questioned.

When asked about Hiremutt Seer blessing him to become the CM soon, Shivakumar stated, "The people have blessed the Congress government for five-year’s rule. The people have expectations and the primary focus is to deliver good administration to people."

Answering a question on the Maharashtra government starting an office in Chandangarh to issue insurance to Maratha people living in Karnataka, Shivakumar stated, "The Suvarna Soudha is built in Belagavi for the fact that it is the second capital of the state. The government is committed to stand with this region. We will ensure that no controversy surfaces. I will discuss this,” he stated.

He said that his government would formulate the project to increase the capacity of production of electricity in the state to deal with the power crisis. "The farmers of north Karnataka are lucky. All lakes and reservoirs are full. The problem persists in the old Mysuru region and God should help us," he added.

