Notorious criminal held in Delhi

New Delhi, June 25 A notorious criminal Mohammed Azmal a.k.a. Pahadi was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following an encounter here on Friday evening, an official said.

A senior police officer said Pahadi was wanted in a case of extortion in Nazibabad, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and was absconding in a case of firing on the Special Cell personnel.

"We had received a tip-off that accused Pahadi would come on a bike from Pul Prahladpur side and go towards Sarita Vihar metro station between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.," the official said.

Subsequently, the Special Cell laid a trap and at about 5.50 p.m. a bike-borne Pahadi was signalled to stop but he took out a pistol and opened fire on the police party.

The police also retaliated and Pahadi sustained injury on leg.

"He was overpowered and rushed to a local hospital," the official said.

Pahadi was previously found to be involved in many criminal cases including that of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threatening, assault, hurt, trespass, theft, conspiracy, arms act etc. in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the last 10 years.

