Now girder of under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar

Patna June 28 The girder of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Madhubani district on Friday, making it the fifth such incident in the past 10 days after Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, and Kishanganj.

The construction of the bridge was underway on the Bhutahi Balan River under the Madhepur block. The girder, whose concretisation work was completed two days ago, collapsed on Friday due to strong flows of rainwater in the river.

Local villagers said the work has been going on for the past five years during which four pillars were constructed. The girder that collapsed was installed between two of these pillars. The villagers claimed that bad alignment work led to its collapse.

To recall, a bridge worth Rs 12 crore on the Bakra River in Araria district collapsed on June 18. On June 22, a bridge built on the canal connecting Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks in Siwan collapsed. The third incident was reported from Ghodasahan block in East Champaran on June 23, while on June 27, a bridge connecting the Kankai and Mahananda in Kishanganj gave way.

