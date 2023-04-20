Now, Kuntal Ghosh ridicules Partha Chatterjee for wearing rings in judicial custody

Kolkata, April 20 Just a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel tried to establish the "influential theory" against Partha Chatterjee over wearing of rings in judicial custody, the expelled and arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh too ridiculed the former West Bengal Education Minister.

On Thursday, when Ghosh was brought to a special court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here, Ghosh held his hands aloft with a smile and told the waiting media persons, "See I don't have rings, but I do have heat-rashes."

His indication was clear that like Chatterjee he is not that "influential" to be allowed to sport rings by the correctional home authorities while serving judicial custody.

Notably, both - Ghosh and Chatterjee - are serving their judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, while Chatterjee was present at a virtual hearing at the same court, the ED counsel argued that the fact Chatterjee has been permitted to sport rings on his fingers while in judicial custody shows the extent to which he exerts his influence.

"The jail code clearly states that an inmate cannot keep with him items like ornaments, jewellery or metal watches. It is the duty of the jail authorities to ensure and impose the provisions of the jail code. This proves how influential he (Chatterjee) is," the counsel had stated.

The judge then asked Chatterjee to take off the rings, which he did.

