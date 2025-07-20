Now Order PVC Aadhaar Cards Online Without OTP Login – Here's How!
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 20, 2025 16:49 IST2025-07-20T16:47:18+5:302025-07-20T16:49:15+5:30
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it easier than ever to order a PVC Aadhaar Card. ...
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it easier than ever to order a PVC Aadhaar Card. Even if not every family member has a mobile number linked to Aadhaar, one registered number is enough to order for all. The PVC Aadhaar is a durable, wallet-sized card made of high-quality plastic. It is compact, weather-resistant, and long-lasting. Online ordering is available through the UIDAI website, delivery at your doorstep within days, great for children or elders without mobile numbers, and it is available even without OTP login. This new facility brings convenience to millions across India.
Top Benefits of PVC Aadhaar Card You Should Know
PVC Aadhaar Cards are more than just compact—they’re smart, secure, and stylish. Designed to be durable and easy to carry, they are a significant upgrade over traditional Aadhaar printouts.
Made from Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plastic
Includes QR code for instant authentication
Advanced security features like holograms and guilloché patterns
Can be kept safely in a wallet like an ATM card
Official and valid for all government-related verifications
If you haven’t yet got one for yourself or your family, now is the perfect time to apply.
Here’s How to Order a PVC Aadhaar Card Online
UIDAI has simplified the process to order the PVC Aadhaar Card from the comfort of your home. You no longer need to log in with OTP to place an order.
Visit the UIDAI official portal: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricpvc
Click on "My Aadhaar" → Select "Order Aadhaar PVC Card"
Enter 12-digit Aadhaar Number or 28-digit Enrolment ID
If the mobile number is not registered, choose “My mobile number is not registered.”
Use any Aadhaar-linked mobile number to receive OTP
This simple procedure is now accessible to all citizens across India.
Step-by-Step: Complete Ordering Process
Once you’ve entered your Aadhaar details and received the OTP (if required), follow these simple steps to finalize your order:
Verify Aadhaar details after OTP submission
Check the preview of the Aadhaar information
Pay ₹50 online (including GST & delivery charges)
Payment modes: UPI, net banking, credit/debit cards
Receive a 28-digit SRN (Service Request Number)
Keep this SRN safe—it allows you to track your PVC Aadhaar status on UIDAI’s portal.
Delivery Timeline & Final Notes
After completing the order, your PVC Aadhaar Card will be printed and sent to your Aadhaar-registered address.
Delivered through India Post’s Speed Post service
Expected delivery time: 7 to 15 working days
Track order using SRN on UIDAI’s website
No need to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendras for this process
Highly beneficial for joint-family households
This service marks a big leap in making Aadhaar-related services more accessible and digital-friendly for all.