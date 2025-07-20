Now Order PVC Aadhaar Cards Online Without OTP Login – Here's How!

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it easier than ever to order a PVC Aadhaar Card. Even if not every family member has a mobile number linked to Aadhaar, one registered number is enough to order for all. The PVC Aadhaar is a durable, wallet-sized card made of high-quality plastic. It is compact, weather-resistant, and long-lasting. Online ordering is available through the UIDAI website, delivery at your doorstep within days, great for children or elders without mobile numbers, and it is available even without OTP login. This new facility brings convenience to millions across India.

Top Benefits of PVC Aadhaar Card You Should Know

PVC Aadhaar Cards are more than just compact—they’re smart, secure, and stylish. Designed to be durable and easy to carry, they are a significant upgrade over traditional Aadhaar printouts.

Made from Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plastic

Includes QR code for instant authentication

Advanced security features like holograms and guilloché patterns

Can be kept safely in a wallet like an ATM card

Official and valid for all government-related verifications

If you haven’t yet got one for yourself or your family, now is the perfect time to apply.

Here’s How to Order a PVC Aadhaar Card Online

UIDAI has simplified the process to order the PVC Aadhaar Card from the comfort of your home. You no longer need to log in with OTP to place an order.

Visit the UIDAI official portal: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricpvc

Click on "My Aadhaar" → Select "Order Aadhaar PVC Card"

Enter 12-digit Aadhaar Number or 28-digit Enrolment ID

If the mobile number is not registered, choose “My mobile number is not registered.”

Use any Aadhaar-linked mobile number to receive OTP

This simple procedure is now accessible to all citizens across India.

Step-by-Step: Complete Ordering Process

Once you’ve entered your Aadhaar details and received the OTP (if required), follow these simple steps to finalize your order:

Verify Aadhaar details after OTP submission

Check the preview of the Aadhaar information

Pay ₹50 online (including GST & delivery charges)

Payment modes: UPI, net banking, credit/debit cards

Receive a 28-digit SRN (Service Request Number)

Keep this SRN safe—it allows you to track your PVC Aadhaar status on UIDAI’s portal.

Delivery Timeline & Final Notes

After completing the order, your PVC Aadhaar Card will be printed and sent to your Aadhaar-registered address.

Delivered through India Post’s Speed Post service

Expected delivery time: 7 to 15 working days

Track order using SRN on UIDAI’s website

No need to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendras for this process

Highly beneficial for joint-family households

This service marks a big leap in making Aadhaar-related services more accessible and digital-friendly for all.