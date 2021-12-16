Now voter card will be linked with Aadhaar, Modi govt's decision to prevent voting scam

The Union Cabinet has taken a very important decision regarding electoral reforms. A bill in this regard was approved on Wednesday. This include linking voter ID cards to Aadhaar cards and creating a single voter list to prevent bogus voting and double entries in the voter list. The bill, approved by the Cabinet, will also make election laws 'gender neutral' for service voters.



Apart from this, the bill also provides that youth can now register as voters on four different dates of the year. As January 1 is currently the cut-off date, many young voters are being deprived of the voter list. For example, in such a situation, on January 2, a young man could not register as a voter even after he turned 18 years old. Because of this he had to wait until the next date. However, now that the bill has been amended, young people will be able to register as voters four times a year.