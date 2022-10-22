Noxious air sinks life expectancy by 10 yrs, yet action plans remain a wish-list
By IANS | Published: October 22, 2022 01:09 PM 2022-10-22T13:09:11+5:30 2022-10-22T13:25:21+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 22 India is the world's second most polluted country. Air pollution shortens the average life expectancy in the country by five years, relative to what it would be if the World Health Organization
