NSG defuses IED recovered from Delhi's Ghazipur, collects samples to find chemical component

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) on Friday defused an IED recovered from the Ghazipur area in east Delhi and started an inquiry to get details of the chemical compound used to manufacture the explosive.

The BDS team of the NSG was pressed at Ghazipur Flower Market soon after an alert was received from the Delhi Police, NSG officer Jagdish Maithani told ANI.

"The bomb disposal squad of NSG has defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur. Samples of the IED have been collected and the NSG team will later submit a report of the chemical component used to assemble the explosive," Maithani said.

The Improvised explosive device (IED) was disposed of in a controlled explosion by pressing it into an eight-feet deep pit, which triggered a loud sound and smoke, said sources.

In a major security threat just two weeks ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Policerecovered the IED from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday. Fire engines were also sent to the site.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana confirmed to media persons that "based on theinformation received, an IED has been recovered."

Officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police have also started an inquiry and multiple agencies are engaged meanwhile to get inputs regarding the recovery of the IED.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor