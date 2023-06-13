Odisha: 19 injured in accident at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal

An industrial accident at a Tata Steel Ltd plant in Odisha's Meramandali has "affected" some workers, the company said in a statement today, adding they have been taken to a hospital. The police said 19 were injured."We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha," Tata Steel said in the statement.

The plant's premises have been cordoned off and emergency services have been activated, the company said. The accident occurred at 1 pm today during the course of the inspection work and has affected few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment, as a precautionary measure, in the company's ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics," Tata Steel said.

Tata Steel said it has contacted the family members of the affected employees and is supporting them."We are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Safety remains our top priority and we're committed to learning from this incident. We will share updates as and when more details are available," Tata Steel said.