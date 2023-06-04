Odisha 3-train accident: State govt to run special train from Bhadrak to Chennai today

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 4 : As the restoration work after the horrific thee-train accident in Odisha's Balasore is underway, the State government said on Sunday that a special train will run from Bhadrak to Chennai at 1:00 pm.

According to officials, this special train is being run to facilitate the victims and other passengers who were destined to go to Chennai but got stuck in Odisha after the accident on Friday night.

The train will have stoppages at CTC, BBSR and all major places enroute. It will also have a parcel van attached to carry dead body, if required.

Earlier, a special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

Meanwhile, as per the official figures, the accident left 288 people dead and over 1000 injured.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), at South Eastern Railway, said that the restoration work is underway at the site.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...2 bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," he said.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

Manpower of over 1000 people engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes deployed, the ministry stated.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

