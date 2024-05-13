Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Election Commission Suspends Two Polling Officials for Dereliction of Duty

In Odisha, the Election Commission (EC) has taken action by suspending two polling officials due to dereliction of duty, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Monday.

The CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal stated that one polling official from Narla assembly constituency in Kalahandi district and another polling official from Ganjam district have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

"We are monitoring the poll process in our webcasting room. A minor group clash-like incident was reported from Chikiti area in Ganjam district. I have personally spoken to SP Berhampur and Ganjam Collector and asked them to ensure that the polling goes on smoothly in Berhampur LS constituency eespecially in the Chikiti area," Dhal told media persons.

With voter turnout slightly lower in the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency, the CEO made an appeal to voters to participate actively and cast their votes in large numbers. Additionally, the CEO reported some technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the initial hours in certain locations; however, he assured that the situation has since stabilized.

Voting commenced at 7 am in the Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies, along with 28 assembly segments falling under these Lok Sabha seats. Officials reported that by 11 am, approximately 23.28 percent of the 62.87 lakh eligible voters had cast their votes. Among these constituencies, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the tribal-dominated Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat at 25.38 percent, followed by Koraput at 24.43 percent, Nabarangpur at 24.3 percent, and Berhampur at 18.99 percent.