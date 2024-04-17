Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Naveen Patnaik to Contest from Kantabanji Seat as BJD Announces Fifth List of Candidates

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday, April 17, announced its fifth list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly elections 2024. BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will contest from the Kantabanji seat in Western Odisha, apart from his home turf, Hinjili.

Prasanna Acharya will contest from Rairakhol and Pujari has been fielded from Sambalpur. Earlier, they were fielded from different constituencies. Acharya was nominated from Sambalpur, and Pujari was nominated from the Rairakhol Assembly seat.

Also Read | Odisha: BJP releases second list of candidates for Assembly elections.

Naveen Patnaik Announced List in a Video Message:

Check Names Below:

1. Laxmipriya Nayak - Chitrakonda

2. Naveen Patnaik - Kantabanji

3. Barsha Singh Bariha - Padampur

4. Arundhati Kumari Devi - Deogarh

5. Sanjukta Singh - Angul

6. Dilip Nayak - Nimapada

7. Sulakshana Geetanjali Devi - Sanakhemundi

8. Indira Nanda - Jeypore

9. Rohit Pujari - Sambalpur

10. Prasanna Acharya - Rairakhol

Till Now, the BJD has announced candidates for 118 of the 147 assembly seats and 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The Odisha Assembly polls will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Polling will be held in four phases, and the votes will be counted on June 4, also during the Lok Sabha elections.