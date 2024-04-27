Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases Fourth List of Eight Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly elections, naming Murali Manohar Sharma, Arindam Roy, and Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik among the eight candidates. The list includes two Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, Seemarani Nayak from Hindol and Geetanjali Sethi from Kendrapara, as well as one Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate, Dr. Naik from Telkoi.

The Odisha Assembly elections are scheduled to take place from May 13 to June 1, with 147 members set to be elected. Vote counting and result announcements are slated for June 4. The current term of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is due to conclude on June 24, 2024.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: After the April 2019 elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory, forming the state government with Naveen Patnaik assuming office as Chief Minister. In the 2019 elections, BJD claimed 12 out of 21 seats, while in 2014, they secured 20 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won eight seats in 2019 and one in 2014. As preparations for the upcoming polls unfold, it is anticipated that the BJD may negotiate for 13 Lok Sabha seats, while allocating eight seats to the BJP.

The alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha has seen victories in two assembly elections and three Lok Sabha polls. Formed in February 1998, this partnership has stood on a robust foundation. Together, they secured victories in the Lok Sabha elections of 1998, 1999, and 2004, as well as the Assembly elections of 2000 and 2004.