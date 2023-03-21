Odisha celebrates Pakhala Diwas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 21 : Odisha celebrated Pakhala Diwas on Monday.

A traditional Odia dish, Pakhala is prepared with rice, curd, cucumber, cumin seeds, fried onions and mint leaves. It is popularly served with dry roasted vegetables such as potato, brinjal, spinach or fried fish.

March 20 is celebrated every year as Pakhala Diwas (Pakhala Day) by Odias across the world where people eat the cuisine. However, the dish was first introduced in the recipe of Lord Jagannath of Puri.

The cooked rice is lightly fermented in water. The liquid part of the dish is known as Tor. It is a typical summer-time Odia staple diet. Pakala, also known as Dahi Pakhala along with assorted side dishes. This lunch is often preferred to beat the summer heat in eastern India.

In Odisha, people mark the day with Pakhala preparations at home. They celebrate the day with friends and relatives.

To promote cuisine in the modern era, Pakhala Diwas was declared on March 20, 2011 by a popular initiative to be celebrated by Odias worldwide.

Odisha Tourism Development Corporation orgsed an extravaganza on the occasion.

Lenin Mohanty, Chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation said, "This day started in 2011 and today a big function has been orgzed on this day in which we are working to promote our nutritious food to the world. This nutritious food is good for everyone."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor