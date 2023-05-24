Odisha: Clash between security forces and Maoists in Kandhamal, combing operation underway

Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], May 24 : An exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists took place on Wednesday morning during a search operation launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) and district police in Budhanai Reserve Forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

According to the officials, the Maoists managed to flee taking advantage of the jungle terrain during the encounter with the security forces.

Further, the officials added that rifles, IEDs and other camp articles were recovered from a Maoist camp during subsequent searches in the area.

"During subsequent searches in the area, a Maoist camp was detected from which one .303 Rifle, two other Rifles, electric wire, tiffin IEDs, pregnancy kit and other camp articles of Maoists have been recovered. Blood stains were found at the spot suggesting injury to a few Maoist cadres in this exchange of fire", informed the police.

"On May 24, in the early morning hours, based on reliable intelligence input about the presence of a group of armed cadres (about 20-22) of outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Budhanai Reserve Forest under Tumudibandh P.S. of Kandhamal district and their plan to carry out subversive attacks, an operation was launched in the area by SOG and District Police", the officials said.

As per the police inputs, the operational team retaliated the fire in self-defence and the exchange of fire continued for about half an hour.

"The operational team came across a group of Maoists inside the reserve forest area under Tumudibandh PS. On seeing the police team, Maoists started indiscriminate fire upon the police team. The operational team retaliated the fire in self-defence observing due formalities. The exchange of fire continued for about half an hour", informed the officials.

The police said that senior officers are monitoring the development and combing operation in the area is underway.

"More SOG and CRPF teams have been deployed to intensify the operation", the officials said.

