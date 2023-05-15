Odisha CM announces to create 14 special development councils

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 : Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced to create of 14 special development councils for the preservation and propagation of tribal culture and unique identity of all tribal groups in different districts of Odisha, said an official statement on Sunday.

These new districts are Anugol, Balangir, Balswar, Bargarh, Boudh, Devgarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nayagarh and Sambalpur. After the formation of these new councils, the number of special development councils has increased from 9 to 23, as mentioned in the statement.

"Earlier 64 lakh people in 117 blocks of 9 districts of Odisha were involved in the special development councils and now it will be implemented in 172 blocks of 23 districts, for this, the state government will spend 223 crore rupees in the financial year 2023-24." Said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

CM also announced that more than 80 lakh tribal people will participate in this program for the Protection and development of their art and culture. Further elaborating on tribal culture Patnaik said, "Tribal culture has a deep connection with Jagannath culture. It emphasizes the protection of nature and environment and worship of nature and brotherhood are the main basis of tribal culture."

Stating that art and culture have an important role in the definition of development, Patnaik said that a special Development Council has been formed to preserve their art and culture. From politics to literature, culture, language and politics, tribal people have contributed in all fields. They have glorified Odisha's culture. "I am proud of them," said the Chief Minister.

In 2017 Odisha was the only state under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to protect the unique culture of tribals by forming a special development council. Many programs have been adopted in this, such as the preservation of sacred trees of tribal people, formation of cultural clubs, orgzation of cultural programs, etc.

