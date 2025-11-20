Odisha CM Majhi asks SPs to focus on eight key areas for better policing

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday instructed all District Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Odisha to lay special focus on eight key areas to provide better policing services to people in the state.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the two-day state-level District Collectors and SPs Conference at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi directed the SPs to formulate dedicated strategies to increase conviction rates and consider the establishment of an Investigation and Prosecution wing where required.

He also asked the top cops to focus on registering all the complaints received at police stations and taking action against officers who fail to do so, and to conduct regular police station visits by the SPs.

CM Majhi emphasised the functioning of District Collectors and SPs as a single team, maintaining zero tolerance towards corruption and setting an example through personal integrity, ensuring that no innocent citizen is harassed.

He advised the SPs to impart training to the police station officers on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam; and adopt extensive use of technology so that all police officers remain one step ahead of criminals in terms of knowledge and skills.

In his address, the Chief Minister also called upon police officers to work without any pressure and ensure that the real culprits involved in the crime are identified and punished as per the law. Majhi stated that the Collector and the SP should perform their duties in close coordination with each other.

He further added that the collectors and SPs should ensure that development and security go hand in hand in their respective districts.

Expressing satisfaction over the recent performance of the Odisha Police, CM Majhi said, “Our Government is giving top priority to maintaining law and order and controlling crime in the state. Since our government assumed office, the State Police has brought recognition to Odisha by solving all sensitive and important cases within a short span of time through its efficient functioning. Several steps have been taken for strengthening, modernising, and reforming the police system in the state.”

The Chief Minister further asked the SPs to ensure that citizens visiting police stations with complaints must receive friendly and humane treatment.

He said service, along with protection and assistance, should be the primary responsibilities of the Odisha Police. “A peace and an environment of good governance is essential for realising the vision of a developed Odisha and for attracting investors. District Collectors and SPs should ensure that small issues do not hinder the execution of infrastructure projects,” added CM Majhi.

Besides, the Chief Minister advised expediting the work to make Odisha completely free of Naxal influence by 2026; curbing illegal narcotics trade, activities of land mafia and economic offences, maintaining proper coordination with the Coast Guard, and the Navy to prevent infiltration, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor