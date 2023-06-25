Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves 21 road projects worth Rs 158 crores in Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 25 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved 21 Road projects worth Rs 158 crores proposed by the Rural Development Department in Malkangiri district which will cover 172.53 km.

According to an official statement, it is a significant stride towards the transformation of rural infrastructure and connectivity for the interior blocks of Chitrakonda, Kalimela, Korukunda, and Podia.

The statement said these projects are taken up under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana-Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas (MMSY-CUVDA) scheme.

"The MMSY-CUVDA scheme, a path-breaking initiative fully funded by the State Government, reflects its commitment to rural connectivity in Maoist-affected and challenging areas. It marks a significant boost to the infrastructure development efforts in the State", the statement read.

The suggestions for these projects have been made in the public grievance interaction during the Malkangiri district visit of Secretary (5T) V K Pandian. Chief Minister was briefed by the Secretary (5T) on the significance of these projects and Chief Minister immediately directed the RD Department to prepare the estimates for the projects, the release stated.

The department took up the survey and estimates on top priority and submitted them for government approval.

The road from Muduliguda to Amalibeda in Chitrakonda will be constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore over 32 km. Another important road project is Pollur to Kursanpalli constructed at a cost of Rs 9 crore over 11.6 km.

