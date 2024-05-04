Odisha Congress Leader Who Withdrew Her Candidature Says, Party Did Not Give Me Funds

Sucharita Mohanty, the chosen Lok Sabha candidate for the Puri constituency from the Congress party, has dealt a setback to the organization by opting out of the electoral race. Mohanty's decision is attributed to the insufficient financial support extended by the cash-strapped party, signaling a challenge for Congress in the upcoming elections.

Here's what Congress candidate from Puri Suchitra Mohanty said over her decision to withdraw from election:

"I was denied funds from the party. In Assembly segments, weak candidates were given tickets. BJP and BJD are sitting on mountain of money. It was difficult. Vulgar display of wealth is everywhere. I don't want to compete that way. I wanted a people-oriented campaign but that was also not possible with the lack of funds. Party is also not responsible. BJP govt has crippled the party. There are a lot of curbs on expenditure. I was getting good response. They want change, said Sucharita Mohanty.

Voting for the Puri Lok Sabha seat and its associated seven assembly segments is scheduled for May 25, with the nomination deadline set for May 6. Both BJD’s Arup Patnaik and BJP’s Sambit Patra have promptly submitted their nomination papers ahead of the deadline.

