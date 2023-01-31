Odisha: Crime Branch steps up probe into Minister's death

Odisha Police Crime Branch stepped up the probe into the death of state Health Minister Naba Das in Brajarajnagar.

A team of the Crime Branch headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chandra Dora and assisted by Inspector Jebanananda Jena, Scientific and Ballistic Experts of SFSL Bhubaneswar is camping at Brajarajnagar and investigating the case.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Sunday. Das was shot at by one police personnel.

During its investigation, the team at Brajarajnagar examined the informant and other eyewitnesses including the other person. The Crime Branch team visited the spot Lift and Shifting Office Building near Gandhi Chowk along with the forensic and ballistic experts and seized one empty case and other physical clue material.

The team also seized one 9mm pistol and three rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset of the accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das. The firearms and ammunition will be sent for Ballistic examination and opinion.

Another team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sishir Mishra and staff conducted the investigation at Bhubaneswar including an inquest followed by autopsy by a team of doctors of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar after arranging sufficient lighting facility. Videography of the entire process was also done.

The team at Bhubaneswar also seized the treatment records and blood stained clothes and other biological exhibits. Viscera has been preserved for further chemical examination and opinion.

The accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das is under police custody and will be forwarded to the Court for further police remand.

The additional Director General of Police, CID/Crime Odisha is camping at the spot and personally monitoring and supervising the investigation of the case.

The investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor