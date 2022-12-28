Odisha DGP orders CID probe into unnatural death of two Russian nationals

The Director General of Police, Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday ordered CID-Crime Branch to take over the enquiry into the "unnatural" death of two Russian nationals including a lawmaker in the Rayagada District.

Earlier on Tuesday DGP said, "Four Russian tourists came to Rayagada district, one of them died probably because of a heart issue. We initiated an enquiry and police case was registered. A post-mortem was conducted."

"After two days another person among them died in unnatural circumstances. We instructed CID to associate with enquiry and are in touch with the Russian consulate in Kolkata," he added.

Earlier in the evening, another two Russian nationals reached the crime branch office in Bhubaneswar from Rayagada.

The first tourist was identified as B Vladimir and the other as Powel Anthem, as per their passport.

According to sources, Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel in a suicide bid. Anthem's guide arranged an ambulance and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead after some time in the hospital.

Anthem jumped off the third floor of the hotel soon after attending the funeral of Russian tourist Vladimir Videnov, who had been found dead inside the hotel room on Thursday (December 22), sources said.

"The back-to-back deaths of two Russian tourists in Rayagada town have become a matter of concern for the district administration," sources added.

Notably, four Russian tourists, including Vladimir and Anthem, had checked into the hotel on December 21 after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal district.

( With inputs from ANI )

