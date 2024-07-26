Odisha: Goods Train Derails Near Bhubaneswar Railway Station, No Injuries Reported

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Friday morning, around 8:30 AM, according to officials. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. Railway teams have promptly arrived at the scene and are working on restoration efforts.

No injuries or damage to life or property were reported following the derailment, according to a statement from the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

The ECoR also noted that the middle and upper lines remain unaffected, and coaching train services will continue without interruption.