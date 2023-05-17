Odisha govt adds 681 super speciality hospitals under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

Odisha [India], May 17 : The Odisha government has brought 681 super speciality hospitals under the fold of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to strengthen its universal healthcare programme for the people staying in or outside the state, said an official statement on Tuesday.

As per the recent review As of 14 May of the current year, 681 super speciality hospitals from the private sector were brought under the fold of BSKY. These hospitals were from different districts of Odisha, and various neighbouring states outside Odisha, the official statement said further.

The major States included Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Maharastra, Delhi, Gujrat, Punjab, Tamilnadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand. Out of a total of 681 empanelled hospitals, 126 were from these states, while the rest 555 were from Odisha.

The major world-class health facilities brought under BSKY included Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Tata Medical Centre, Tata Memorial Hospital group, Fortis Healthcare Group, Christian medical college, and Narayan Hrudayalaya group of hospitals operating in different parts of India, read the statement.

Besides, all major super speciality hospitals operating inside the State including AIIMS, and Bhubaneswar have also been empanelled under BSKY for high-quality healthcare access to the poor and vulnerable.

Available data showed, 668 frontline personnel were engaged in extending necessary help to BSKY patients at the hospital level. This included 65 DCs and 614 Swasthya Mitras. Besides, 116 senior medical officers worked with dedication in providing backend support for seamless treatment to the BSKY patients. The entire system is monitored on a real-time basis through a well-knitted end-to-end online web platform, mentions the offical statement.

CEO Brundha D. asked the front-line personnel like district coordinators and Swasthya Mitras to be in all readiness for helping the BSKY patients at the hospital level. They were advised to have entire information like various clinical departments, wards, ICUs, doctors' digital diagnostic services, logistic facilities etc available in the hospitals to which they were tagged.

The Nodal officers were advised to be in constant touch with the empanelled hospitals through WhatsApp group and VC and resolve technical issues as and when they arise, the statement added.

