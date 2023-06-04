Odisha govt appeals to next of kin to identify bodies; details here

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 4 : Odisha government has urged people to the next of kin from different states to identify and claim the bodies of the deceased in the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

As per the government, there are still a number of bodies yet to be claimed in various morgues.

The accident that occurred on Friday night killed 288 people and left over 1000 people injured, as per the official figure.

"There are still a number of bodies yet to be claimed in various morgues. The state government is appealing to the next of kin from different states to identify and claim the bodies. Details can be found on this website https://srcodisha.nic.in/" the government stated in a release.

According to state government sources, around 200 bodies of victims from the train accident are yet to be identified.

A lot of the bodies are assumed to belong to states where the two passenger trains originate and terminate at. Several passengers from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other neighbouring states frequently travel on these passenger trains, so it is expected that the majority of the bodies are likely to be of people from these states, the government added.

The Odisha government has uploaded the lists of passengers who are undergoing treatment in different hospitals on the government website.

It has also uploaded the lists and photographs of deceased passengers on the websites to facilitate identification.

The websites on which the state government has uploaded the data are; https://srcodisha.nic.in/ https://www.bmc.gov.in and https://www.osdma.org.

"The photographs of the deceased in the Balasore train accident are being posted only to facilitate identification. Given the nature of the accident, the images posted are disturbing. It is advised that children avoid viewing these images. Viewers' discretion may be exercised. None (Media/Individual/Firms etc.) shall reproduce/publish and use the images for any purpose without the prior written approval of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha)," the release stated.

The Bhubaneshwar Municipal Commissioner's office has also established a control room to facilitate people to the hospital or mortuary, as per the requirement through vehicles.

It also launched a helpline number '1929' for extending assistance to the relatives of the victims

The release stated that the help desks have been set up at all entry points in Cuttack Railway Station, Bus Stand and SCB Medical College; and Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Baramunda Bus Stand and Airport.

Meanwhile, as per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

A manpower of over 1000 people is engaged in the work. More than seven Poclain Machines, two Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes are deployed, the Ministry stated.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated with the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor