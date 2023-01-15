Odisha Govt to revamp Vedvyas Shrine in Sundargarh

Odisha Government will develop the famous Vedvyas Shrine, which is located near Rourkela in Sundargarh district, the temple is not only a place of natural beauty but is also considered a pilgrimage.

On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM VK Pandian on Saturday visited Vedvyas Peetha and after holding a discussion with the members of the Trust Board, and local people, Pandian asked the district Collector to prepare a detailed development plan within 15 days for Vedvyas Peetha in line with 5T initiatives of the State Government.

The development plan will be presented before the Chief Minister for approval.

Vedvyas Peetha is one of the major pilgrimage sites in the State. Many visitors from across the State and outside come to this famous Peetha every day. Hence, the State Government is making constant efforts for the overall development of this Peetha, the 5T Secretary said.

In the development plan, the focus would be given to the improvement of Swargadwar, the improvement of the riverfront, the development of various infrastructure facilities for visitors, the construction of Yatri Niwas and the light and sound system.

( With inputs from ANI )

