Odisha: Jana Jati outfit holds rally in Bhubaneswar, demands removal of ST status of converted tribals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 26 : Thousands of tribals from all 62 tribes of Odisha under the banner of Odisha Jana Jati Suraksha Manch took out a massive rally in Bhubaneswar on Saturday demanding exclusion of tribes, who have converted to other religions, from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Donning their traditional attire, thousands of tribes from all 30 districts of Odisha took out three tribal rallies from Ram Mandir Square, Shaheed nagar and Nayapally Durgamandap in the capital city. They all marched up to Janata Maidan to attend a big meeting.

The rally and meeting which aims at preserving the heritage and culture was led by the ex-Minister of Chhatisgarh Ganeshram Bhagat, and many tribal leaders of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhatisgarh.

"The tribes have their own culture and tradition. If someone is converting to another religion, he is going away from his original culture. So they must be excluded from the reservation list," Bhagat said.

A protestor also said that the demand is growing louder across the nation and Odisha is no different. Tribes across the state have gathered in Bhubaneswar and a meeting was held at Janata Maidan.

Those who left our Sanatan Hindu Dharma and converted to other religions should be excluded from the reservation category as per section 332 of our constitution. Every tribe has its own culture, tradition and presiding deity," said Atul Yog a protestor.

