Odisha likely to operationalise 15 major irrigation projects by 2024

In order to bring a transformation in the irrigation sector, the Odisha governmnet is expected to operationalise 15 major irrigation projects in the state by the end of 2024.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday held a meeting on the "transformative initiatives" of the state government. A presentation was made by the Department of Water Resources on these major irrigation projects.

Of these 15 irrigation projects, four will be implemented in the current year, four in 2023 and seven in 2024.

Discussions were held on extensive use of technology like laying of underground pipeline, geilosyntetic mattress lining, SCADA, automatic water management etc at the meeting.

According to the Department of Water Resources, these projects have successfully applied technology, teamwork, responsible rehabilitation policies, and labour welfare.

Apart from engineering technology, the presentation also highlighted quick decisions and teamwork starting from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to the ground level implementation, responsible rehabilitation and sensitive communication.

Assembly elections in Odisha are slated for 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

