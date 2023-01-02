Odisha Police busts financial fraud of over Rs 100 cr, arrested 60 people in 2022

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police busted financial fraud of over Rs 100 crore and arrested 60 people in 2022, said police on Sunday.

JN Pankaj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), EOW, Bhubaneswar said, "In 2022, EOW detected financial fraud of over Rs 100 crore and arrested 60 accused."

He said these 60 arrests were made in 22 cases related to Income Tax fraud, cyber and job frauds, cheating and forgery in real estate, fake loan apps operated through shell companies, mule accounts and virtual/cloud-based numbers.

The DIG further said, "all these cases had extensive areas of operation from the interiors of India to places outside Indian territorial boundaries like China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, and Sri Lanka."

Pankaj said EOW worked with various law enforcement agencies of central and other states like Directorate Enforcement (ED), Income tax, FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Intelligence Bureau, Bureau of immigration, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol, CISF, various banks, GST authorities, Mumbai Police, Delhi Police, Kolkata Police, Bangalore police, Hyderabad Police, Rajasthan Police etc.

EOW was also in regular touch with Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Go-Daddy etc in connection with the investigation of some cases, said the DIG.

"Not only our action saved many persons from frauds but also because of proactive, comprehensive, multi-agency action taken in Digital Loan App fraud saved many lives. It is reported that 108 people committed suicides getting trapped in cruel Loan app cases in India. Fortunately, no one committed suicide in Odisha though there were many people who were victims of this fraud," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

