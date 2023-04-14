Odisha: Reschedule timing of public transport services to avoid heat wave, says govt

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 : In view of a prevailing heatwave in the state, the Odisha Government has directed the transport department to reschedule timings of public transport services to avoid their plying during 'peak hours' of the heat wave.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Malik hold a review meeting with the Special Relief Commissioner, Principal Secretaries of various Departments, and Regional Director of the Indian Meteorological Department on the heat wave situation.

Malik has also directed concerned authorities to take necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply in both rural and urban areas.

For the past few days, the temperature is rising in the state and MeT Department has also issued a heatwave warning throughout the state.

Keeping in view the intense Heat-wave condition across the State, the State Government has decided to close all Schools (both Government and Private) and Anganwadi centres till 16th April 2023.

"Morning office from 7 AM to 1 PM started from April 10. Working hours for labourers have been rescheduled. No working hours during the peak period from 11 AM to 3 PM," said State Revenue and Disaster Management in a press statement.

"Besides, special arrangement has been made and separate wards and beds have been earmarked for the treatment of heat stroke patients in hospitals. Sufficient life-saving medicines, saline, and ORS packets in dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs and Subdivision/ District Headquarters Hospitals have been stocked to meet the requirement," added the press statement.

Further, the statement also wrote, "Jal Chhatras have been opened in strategic locations like marketplaces, bus stands and crowded places in rural and urban areas. Besides, arrangements for the supply of drinking water through tanker has been made in water scarcity areas."

"Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department have been directed to immediately start preventive maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems if not already taken up," added the statement.

