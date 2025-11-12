Odisha SI exam scam case: Another aide of prime accused arrested

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested one more associate of Sankar Prusty, the prime accused in the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam case.

Calling the arrest a breakthrough, the Odisha Police revealed that the Crime Branch team has arrested Sagar Kumar Gouda (22), resident of Balipada, in Ganjam district, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the large-scale organised criminal conspiracy involving the adoption of unfair means in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2024.

The police further informed that Gouda, who is presently residing at the MKCG Medical Campus, in the Baidyanathpur area of Berhampur, is identified as a close aide of the key accused Prusty.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch found that Gouda had a pivotal role in overseeing the operations of the Balasore module, a key wing of the organised criminal network involved in the recruitment scam.

"Acting on the instructions of the main accused, Prusty, Gouda coordinated logistical arrangements and ensured the execution of the plan on the ground," stated the Odisha Police in a statement.

The police also came to know that Gouda had visited Digha in West Bengal on September 29, where hotel accommodations had been booked by another key accused, Aravinda Das, for the aspiring candidates.

As per the criminal plan, he was to operate and oversee the secret activities at Digha in direct connivance with Prusty.

The Odisha Police has so far arrested 126 people, including the prime accused Prusty and 114 aspiring candidates, in this case.

In a significant development, the Union government, acting upon the request of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the multi-crore scam.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) on Tuesday issued a notification stating that the decision follows the consent granted by the Odisha Government through its notification dated October 31.

