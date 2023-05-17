Odisha STF rescues 2 live pangolins, arrests two wildlife criminals

Bhubaneswar, May 17 The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested two wildlife criminals and rescued two live pangolins from them, an official said here on Wednesday.

On the basis of reliable information, an STF team with the help of officials of Sonepur forest division on Tuesday conducted a raid in the Nachhipura and Sonepur main road and arrested the criminals.

The two accused identified as Bedabyasa Dharua (41) and Nabadeep Dharua (29), both are residents of Sonepur district.

The STF rescued two live pangolins weighing 7 kg and 3 kg, and seized other incriminating materials from their possession, the official said.

Both the arrested persons have been handed over to Sonepur forest officials.

The live pangolins were also handed over to DFO Sonepur for safe custody, he said.

The Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and 'bajrakapta' (in Odia)' is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal.

It is a Schedule I protected animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Schedule I provides absolute protection offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties.



