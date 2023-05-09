Odisha: Three Naxalites killed in encounter with police

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], May 9 : Three Naxalites were killed, while another was arrested during an encounter with police personnel in Odisha's Kalahandi district, the police said on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, a fierce encounter broke out between police personnel and the ultras at the Taperenga-Lubengad forest area under Madanpur-Rampur police limits.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalahandi, Abilash G, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) also sustained injuries in the encounter.

"The DSP has been admitted to Bhima Bhoi Hospital in Bolangir," SP, Kalahandi said, adding that an AK 47 Rifle also sized from the spot.

Further information is awaited.

