Odisha train accident: 58 trains cancelled, 81 diverted, 10 terminated, says Railways

New Delhi [India], June 4 : As the rescue operation is underway after the horrific train accident that claimed 288 lives in Odisha's Balasore, Amitabh Sharma, Spokesperson, Ministry of Railways on Saturday informed that a total of 58 trains have been cancelled, 81 diverted and 10 terminated.

Speaking to ANI, the Executive Director, of the Information Publication Railway Board Amitabh Sharma said, "So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted and 10 were terminated."

Informing about the ongoing restoration work, he said that the work is underway in full swing and they will first complete the downline restoration.

"Work is underway in full swing, and restoration will be done soon. First, we will complete the restoration of the downline," said Sharma.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

"As of 2 pm today, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured," Indian Railways said in a statement.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

