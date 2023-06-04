Odisha train accident: Restoration work captured in pictures

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 4 : Restoration work is in full swing in Odisha's Balasore, where 288 people were killed and over 1000 injured in the horrific train accident involving three trains on Friday night.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), at South Eastern Railway said that the restoration work is underway at the site.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...2 bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," he said.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

Manpower of over 1000 people engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed, the ministry stated.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units were involved in rescue operations.

A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated with the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

