Odisha Train Accident: Singapore PM condoles Odisha train derailment

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to PM Narendra Modi to express condolences on the Odisha train derailment, said Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India. Two days after one of India's worst train accidents at Bahanga Bazar in Odisha's Balasore district, most railway tracks have been cleared of wrecked railway coaches overnight by a team of bulldozers and cranes so that railway services on the main trunk line connecting eastern and southern India can be restored, railway officials said on Sunday. Work on repairing tracks and overhead electric lines which had snapped is also going on, said officials.



"We have teams working round the clock. Restoring at least two lines -up and down - is absolutely essential as quickly as possible," a senior railway official at the site said.ailway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reviewed the restoration work at the Balasore triple train collision site, said the root cause of the accident has been identified and the track will likely be restored by today. "The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," Vaishnaw told ANI.Prime minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the world leaders for their condolence messages on the Odisha train accident, saying that he was "deeply moved" by their kind words.

"Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support," he said in his tweet.