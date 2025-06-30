Odisha Train Derailment: Three Wagons of Goods Train Derails Near Cuttack Railway Station

A three-wagon goods train derailed near Cuttack railway station in Odisha on Monday morning, June 30. Due to the derailment, several trains on the line were delayed and cancelled. According to the East Coast Railway (ECoR), the empty goods train was travelling to Paradip when the derailment took place on route number 8 at Cuttack Yard.

The cause of the derailment is suspected to be track switching. However, there were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident. The main line connecting Bhardrak, Cuttack, and Visakhapatnam remains unaffected and fully operational.

Visuals From the Spot

Cuttack, Odisha: A goods train derails near Cuttack railway station. Train services remain unaffected. An investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/pikoVA8QHg — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2025

Trains travelling towards Pradip have not been impacted, ensuring minimal disruption to rail services despite the incident. Soon after the mishap, the Railway authorities have initiated restoration work to clear the affected tracks.