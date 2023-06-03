Odisha train mishap: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sends committe for rescue, relief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level committee to visit the Odisha accident site involving three trains and extend help in the relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with CMO officials here on Saturday and reviewed the situation. He directed them to be in touch with the officials of the Odisha CMO and Railway Department.

The committee expressed shock over the train mishap in Odisha and has constituted a high-level IAS officers committee under the aegis of IT Minister G. Amarnath to visit the site of the accident in which 238 people were estimated killed and over 900 injured

The Andhra CM directed the officials to establish enquiry and grievance cells in the offices of District Collectors to deal with grievances and respond immediately.

CM Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the accident at Balasore in Odisha and directed officials to check if any passengers from Andhra Pradesh are among the deceased and injured.

The IAS officers' Committee comprise Civil Supplies Commissioner Arun Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Commercial taxes Anand and Srikakulam Joint Collector Naveen along with the IT Minister Amarnath.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to make arrangements in hospitals of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to treat the injured and provide medical treatment and also keep ambulances ready.

He also directed them to keep him informed of the latest developments.

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways zone has set up three helplines at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam for relief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor