Odisha train mishap captured in pictures- Mangled coaches, attempts to rescue trapped passengers

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 : At least 261 people have been killed and over 900 injured in the deadly train crash that took place in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, involving two passenger trains- the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The incident took place around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. It involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train. Visuals from the site showed overturned coaches.

People can be seen escaping from the overturned compartments

Responders from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) reached the accident spot to carry out rescue and search operations.

Coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a goods train.

All BSKY-accredited private hospitals in Odisha were instructed to admit accident victims and provide emergency treatment.

Visuals captured bydrone showed derailed coaches of trains at the site.

According to a preliminary report, 17 coaches of two trains de-railed and severely damaged.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw early this morning took stock of the situation and assured that a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted into the mishap.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said efforts were underway to cut the only remaining bogie that was badly damaged

Visuals captured by thedrone showed locals including teams of NDRF, SRC and CTC assisting emergency services personnel in rescue them.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets the people, who are admitted to a hospital in Balasore, after getting injured in the Balasore train accident.

The latest aerial visuals from ANI's drone camera show the extent of damage

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting with railway officials on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

