Odisha train tragedy: 60 bodies recovered, 600 injured admitted to hospitals

Bhubaneswar, June 3 Nearly 60 bodies have been recovered from the tragic train accident spot in Odisha's Balasore district and more than 600 injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals, State Chief Secretary P.K. Jena said.

Speaking to the media, Jena informed that rescue operations are going in full swing with rescue in some coaches yet to be started as those are trapped under other coaches.

"We hope that the rescue operation will be complete by Saturday morning," he added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Fire Service along with several volunteer organisations are conducting the rescue operation. More than 200 ambulances along with 30 buses are involved in the rescue operation, Jena said.

Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj district Superintendents of Police and Collectors along with several senior officers are at the spot to expedite the rescue operation, he added.

"Additional doctors have been mobilised and hospitals in nearby places have been kept on readiness. We are making all our effort to provide best treatment to the injured persons," the Chief Secretary said.

Calling it a severe accident, Jena added that a lot of people have been injured in the train mishap.

"We pray before God that the people who are still trapped under the coaches remain alive. We can give me better treatment," he noted.

The Chief Secretary said various District Collectors have been asked to provide necessary help to the passengers stranded in different stations due to diversion/cancellation of other trains.

Commenting on the number of casualties, he added, "All the officials are busy in rescue operations and treatment of the injured passengers. As per preliminary reports, about 60 dead bodies have been recovered from the spot."



