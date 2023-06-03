Odisha train tragedy: Over 120 dead, 850 injured admitted to hospitals

Bhubaneswar, June 3 More than 120 people died in the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district in which 17 coaches of two express trains, Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express, derailed.

This was informed by Odisha Fire Service Director General, Sudhanshu Sarangi, who is at the accident spot and monitoring the rescue operation.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sarangi said, "As per our calculation, more than 12 persons have died in the tragic accident. The death toll will go up also."

"The rescue operation is almost completed. Those trapped within the coaches were rescued and admitted to hospitals. We are now trying to remove the coaches to see whether any passenger is trapped under the overturned coaches," he added.

"Cranes have been engaged to pull up the coaches. We have to see any dead body lying under the overturned coaches," Sarangi said.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said more than 850 injured persons have been admitted to different hospitals in nearby areas.

Jena informed that rescue operation is going on in full swing while rescue in some coaches is yet to be started as those are trapped under other coaches.

"We hope that the rescue operation will be complete by Saturday morning," he added.

NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Fire Service along with several volunteer organisations are conducting the rescue operation. More than 200 ambulances along with 30 buses are engaged in the rescue operation, the Chief Secretary said.

Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj district Superintendents of Police and Collectors along with several senior officers are at the spot to expedite the rescue operation, he added.

"Additional doctors have been mobilised and hospitals in nearby places have been kept on readiness. We are making all our effort to provide best treatment to the injured persons," the Chief Secretary said.

Calling it a severe accident, Jena said a lot of people have been injured in the train mishap.

"We pray before God that the people who are still trapped under the coaches remain alive. We can give them better treatment," he noted.

He said various district collectors have been asked to provide necessary help to the passengers stranded in different stations due to diversion/ cancellation of other trains.



