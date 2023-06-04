Odisha train tragedy: PM Modi calls Ashwini Vaishnaw, takes stock of restoration work

New Delhi [India], June 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the progress of the restoration work at Balasore triple train accident site, Railway Ministry sources informed.

Notably, Vaishnaw is present at the accident site and taking an overview of the restoration work.

Earlier today, Vaishnaw had said that the restoration work was ongoing at war footing in Odisha's Balasore.

PM Modi had himself went to the accident spot in Balasore, Odisha and took stock of the situation on Saturday.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Took stock of the situation at the site of the tragedy in Odisha. Words can't capture my deep sorrow. We stand committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I laud all those working round the clock, on the ground and helping out in relief work."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

After visiting the accident spot, PM Modi visited Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the injured passengers are admitted.

After meeting the accident survivors, he said a probe has been ordered into the horrific derailment and those found guilty will not be spared.

PM Modi also convened a high-level meeting to review the accident.

"It's a painful incident. We might not be able to bring back the lives lost in the accident but are with the families of the victims in this hour of grief. The government has taken very serious note of this incident and will leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the injured. Instructions have been given to investigate this incident and ensure that those found guilty are not spared," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, as per the official figures, the accident on Friday night left 288 people dead and over 1000 injured.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the restoration work is going in full swing and the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

