Odisha triple-train accident: Railway denies reports that Bahanaga staff is absconding

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 20 : South Eastern Railway on Tuesday refuted claims that a Bahanaga staff was missing after interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, and said that it is not factually correct.

"The media reports that are saying that a Bahanaga staff involved in the investigation of the Balasore train accident is missing is factually incorrect," Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO, South Eastern Railway, Balasore, said while speaking to reporters.

"All the staffs are present and are cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation," he added.

This comes after a few media reports reported a Junior Engineer is absconding in the Balasore triple train accident.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people.

CBI has registered a case in the tragic three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2.

In the statement, CBI said, "On the request of the Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on June 2, 2023."

"CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated June 3 regarding the said accident," the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw is on a three-day visit to Balasore, starting from June 19, 2023, and will meet those who helped during the train tragedy.

"He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital and meet with the Hospital and District administration officials. Apart from this, Vaishnaw will inspect and review the development of Balasore Railway Station," according to the Ministry of Railways.

According to the Ministry of Railways, "During his visit, Union Railways Minister Vaishnaw will inspect Puri Railway station and will review the arrangements made for pilgrims in view of the world-famous Car Festival (Rath Yatra) in the evening."

Railways Minister Vaishnaw will also visit Rath Yatra in the forenoon on June 20.

"Later he will proceed to Bahanaga Bazar to interact with the local people," an official statement said.

