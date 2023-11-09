Odisha Vigilance raids Ayurvedic college principal

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 The Vigilance Department of Odisha on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids and detected huge assets worth several crores of an Ayurvedic doctor Sudarshan Behera.

Behera works as the principal of Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Bolangir district.

As many as seven teams of Vigilance Department comprising seven DSPs, five Inspectors, eight ASIs and other staff on Thursday conducted the search at different places related to Behera in Puri, Sambalpur and Bolangir districts over the allegations regarding the possession of assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

The places include the quarters of Behera's spouse located inside CRPF campus at Burla in Sambalpur district, his office room in Bolangir and his residence at Satyabadi in Puri district, etc.

"The sleuths found Behera in possession of three multi-storeyed buildings, 28 plots in Bhubaneswar, Gop, Pipili and Satyabadi area of Puri district, three four-wheelers, one two-wheeler worth more than Rs 32 lakh, deposits in bank account and household articles worth Rs 19 lakh," informed vigilance sources.

The search was on till the last report came in.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Department on Thursday arrested Biswabandhu Panigrahi, the Superintending Engineer posted at the office of Engineer-in-Chief, Public Health department, here for the possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 338 per cent of his known sources of income.

The Anti-Corruption sleuths had earlier unearthed huge assets, including deposits in bank accounts and investments in insurance policies worth more than four crore rupees, six plots in prime locations in Bhubaneswar city and Bhadrak district, Rs 3.18 lakh in cash and 421 gm gold ornaments.

