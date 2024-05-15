Odisha Weather Update: IMD Forecasts 2–4 Degree Celsius Temperature Rise From May 16

Following a brief respite from the heatwave, temperatures are expected to climb once again in Odisha starting May 16, as per an official statement from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Tuesday, Nuapada registered the highest temperature at 44 degrees Celsius, with temperatures hovering around 41 degrees Celsius across other regions of the state.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, has stated that there will be no significant alteration in the daytime temperatures over the next 48 hours. However, starting May 16, temperatures are expected to escalate by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Mohanty also forecasted the continuation of thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall in certain areas of the state for the next three days.

Following this period, dry weather conditions are anticipated to prevail across Odisha from May 18 onwards. The IMD predicted thunderstorm with lightning at some places over the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Jajpur on May 15.

